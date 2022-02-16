Julia Fox & Azealia Banks Hurl Insults At Each Other Online

Julia Fox and Azaelia Banks went back and forth via their Instagram Stories, trading insults and posting screenshots to back up their claims.

Julia Fox is clapping back at Azealia Banks!

Last week the Harlem Native dragged the actress into her tirade against Julia Fox’s former boyfriend Kanye West. Then, on Tuesday (Feb. 15) Azealia came directly for Julia in the wake of her split from Ye.

“What did you hustle him for?” She asked Julia Fox. “A bag and some Lucien’s? You absolutely did not come up because if this is how women who ‘always date billionaires’ behave when sh*t goes south, threatening tell-all books… You can kiss your days as a low-rate escort goodbye, sis.”

Julia Fox & Azealia Banks Trade insults

While Julia Fox kept quiet about the remarks last week, this time, she responded. Azealia Banks shared screenshots allegedly from Julia blasting her for mentioning her son and threatening to expose her.

“You literally tried to say you’re in BeyoncÃ© and Rihanna’s level and I have it recorded!!!!! Hahahaah we play it and laugh at u !!!!”

Azealia shared her response, “Okay, your son is a crackbaby…….what next?” Julia then shared her own screenshot of Banks allegedly asking her for a New York City plug that “sells Molly and Percocet.” Julia Fox replied, “So it has come to my attention that this troll keeps calling me a junkie umm sis do u recall @azealiabanks.”

Elsewhere Julia Fox attacked Azealia Banks for her remarks about drug addiction.

“I’m open about my issues with addiction because I want to destigmatize it! Not al addicts are ‘junkies’,” Fox wrote. “That is so horrible to say. It’s a real f*cking disease. And I’ve also been open about my recovery journey!!! But nobody wants to mention that right….. If this troll says one more thing about my parenting or my son…”

Julia added, “I was too nice to her cuz I felt sorry for her but now I realize why she spends all the holidays alone. Nobody wants that energy sis!!!”

While Julia Fox has since deleted the posts from her Instagram story, Azealia has not.