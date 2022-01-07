Julia Fox Details Her Eccentric Date With Kanye West

Julia Fox detailed her blossoming relationship with Kanye West, revealing to Interview Magazine, “Everything with us has been so organic.”

Julia Fox went on a date with Kanye West that was so epic, it merited an entire photoshoot and magazine spread to document the occasion.

The pair were spotted by paparazzi on a theatre date in New York on Tuesday, (Jan. 4). Julia recounted her initial encounter with Kanye West writing, “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection, she wrote in Interview Magazine. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.”

According to Julia, Kanye then took her to her favorite restaurant, Carbone, when the date got a little eccentric. “Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

Kanye West Made Julia’s “Dreams Come True”

However, in true Kanye West fashion, there was another shock in store for Julia. “After dinner Ye had a surprise for me,” she wrote. “I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

More of Ye and Julia Fox for @InterviewMag 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yqPARQXJP0 — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) January 7, 2022

The photographer must have tagged along as there are various shots of Julia playing clothes horse. One such snap features Kanye West kneeling in front of Julia, personally adjusting her outfit, reminiscent of his relationship with Kim Kardashian. Others are raunchier and show Julia straddling Kanye while he’s laid on the floor.

Kanye West and Julia Fox for Interview Magazine 👀 pic.twitter.com/9usvFEBUZo — SAINT (@saint) January 7, 2022

Finally, she said, “Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”