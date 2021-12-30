Kanye West To Tear Down House Across The Street From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West bought a home across the street from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, but he plans to demolish it and rebuild on the property.

According to People magazine, Kanye West plans to demolish his newly purchased home across the street from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house is located in Hidden Hills, California.

“Kanye’s new house is a teardown,” a source told People. “He only bought it for the location. It’s near Kim and the kids. He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP.”

Ye spent $4.5 million to acquire the property. Kanye West paid $421,000 over the asking price to be near his children.

“It will be family-friendly,” the source said. “He wants to be able to have the kids over as much as possible. Living only in Malibu was making visits more tricky for Kanye.”

Earlier this month, Kanye West claimed he was going to convert all of his homes into churches. He had a vision of becoming “homeless” in a year.

“I’m going to turn all the homes I own into churches,” he told the German magazine 032c. “We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go.”

The Kanye West version of being “homeless” includes housing, so his children won’t be struggling when they’re with their father.