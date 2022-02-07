Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox is hitting back at reports that she once dated Drake, whom she labeled as a “friend.” Read more!

Actress Julia Fox is attempting to shut down a growing narrative that she once dated hip-hop star Drake.

Julia, who is currently involved in a whirlwind romance with Drake’s frenemy, Kanye West, addressed the love triangle on her podcast “Forbidden Fruits.”

According to Julia, Drake was a “gentleman” and a great guy, and “that was it.”

“Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out. I wouldn’t say that we were dating,” Julia Fox revealed on Friday’s episode of “Forbidden Fruits,” which featured Drake’s former artist, ILoveMakonnen.

Julia said she was an open book with Kanye as soon as they met and informed him of her past relationship with the “Certified Lover Boy.”

“Obviously, when I first started speaking to Ye, I told him immediately,” Julia Fox revealed. “I think on the first day before it went any further. Because I’m just an honest person.”

Julia and Drake started their brief romance over a year ago, around Valentine’s Day. According to reports, Drake DM’ed Julia after seeing her in the 2019 film “Uncut Gems.”

Although Julia believes Kanye and Drake have “squashed their issues,” it appears as though a cold war may still exist between the two superstars.

Drake reportedly gave Julia two expensive Birkin bags while they were dating.

The news didn’t sit well with Kanye, who spent some of his billions by showering Julia and all of her friends with Birkin bags for her birthday last week.