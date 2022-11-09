Julia Fox Says Dating Kanye Backfired; She’s Not Receiving As Many Acting Jobs

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Actress Julia Fox revealed acting offers are drying up ever since she dated troubled rap star Kanye West. Read more!

Remember at the top of the year when actress Julia Fox abandoned everything in her life to run around as Kanye West’s boo thang?

The two were doing photoshoots for magazines? And he was dressing her like his former wife Kim Kardashian?

In a new podcast interview, the rising star said everything backfired on her, leaving her career stunted.

On Monday, November 7th, while guest starring on Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low with EmRata” podcast, Julia Fox said, “after the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way.”

“I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly,” she said. “There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.”

The two started dating only for a couple of weeks and broke up because Kanye started begging his wife to come back. She said in the interview that she was “proud” to have walked away from Kanye West because she saw the “first sign of a red flag.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Fox said, “I was just going day by day and seeing where it went.”

The mother-of-one shared, “It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it. And then, real life set in, and the lifestyle wasn’t sustainable. I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag.”