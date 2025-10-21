Julio Foolio Murder Trial: First Suspect Faces Jury in Tampa Gang War Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Julio Foolio’s murder trial began as Alicia Andrews faced charges in the rapper’s 2024 killing, exposing Florida’s violent ATK vs. KTA gang war.

Jury selection began Monday for the first suspect in the murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio. The case highlights a deadly gang war that has claimed multiple lives in Florida.

Alicia Andrews faces charges in the killing of Charles Jones, known as Julio Foolio. She is one of five people accused in the rapper’s death outside a Tampa hotel last summer.

Detectives say Andrews and her boyfriend, Isaiah Chance, acted as lookouts. The couple allegedly drove from Jacksonville to Tampa with three others targeting the rapper.

“The phone data shows that it was tracked from Jacksonville to Tampa,” Tampa Police detective Juan Ramos testified, Fox 13 reported. “There were no other stops — indicating that they were in Tampa for nothing other than tracking and killing the victim.”

Andrews’ attorneys maintain her innocence. Life Malcolm, one of her lawyers, said she had no knowledge of the murder plot.

“Just because she was there around a group of guys who had bad stuff on their mind, doesn’t mean that she had bad stuff on her mind,” Malcolm said. “She was here for a trip with her boyfriend. That’s it and that’s all.”

Gang War Background

The murder stems from a long-running feud between rival Jacksonville gangs. Julio Foolio was affiliated with KTA (Kill Them All). His alleged killers belonged to ATK (Aces Top Killers), led by rapper Yungeen Ace.

The gang war has produced violent rap songs and multiple deaths. Both groups have used music to taunt rivals and celebrate killings.

Yungeen Ace has not been charged in Foolio’s death. However, several ATK members face murder charges in the case.

Previous Convictions

The gang conflict has already resulted in life sentences for other participants. In October 2025, ATK members Hakeem “KSOO” Robinson and Leroy “ATK Scotty” Whitaker received life in prison.

They were convicted of killing Charles “Lil Buck” McCormick Jr. in January 2020. Lil Buck was a KTA-affiliated rapper shot outside a shopping center.

Prosecutors said the murder was retaliation over a diss track.

Current Trial Details

Andrews is the only defendant not facing the death penalty. Prosecutors say she doesn’t meet the legal standard because she wasn’t part of the criminal enterprise.

Her four co-defendants — Chance, Sean Gathright, Davion Murphy, and Rashad Murphy — could face execution if convicted. All are accused of being active ATK gang members.

Jeremy McLymont, another Andrews attorney, said his client cooperated with police from the beginning.

“She has no problem telling them everything that she knows, and she did, believing that the truth will proverbially set her free,” McLymont said.

Authorities believe Andrews helped track Foolio as he moved between Tampa nightclubs. Because she wasn’t a gang member, others allegedly used her phone and car to avoid detection.

The other four defendants will be tried separately in spring 2026. The cases represent prosecutors’ efforts to break up the deadly Jacksonville gang war.

Foolio was celebrating his 26th birthday when he was killed. The rapper had survived previous attempts on his life during the ongoing feud.