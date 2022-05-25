Juneteenth Unity Weekend Adds Yo Gotti As A Headliner

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The CMG boss is headed to Texas for a special celebration.

Dallas Southern Pride revealed Yo Gotti as a headliner for the 2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend. The Memphis-bred rapper will perform at the Mega Party on Saturday, June 18.

Yo Gotti will join Texas natives Erica Banks and Yella Beezy for the Mega Party. As previously announced, Moneybagg Yo, City Girls, and Saucy Santana will perform at the Juneteenth Unity Festival and Pool Party.

“Juneteenth Unity Weekend is a celebration and representation of the many intersections and beautiful mosaics within the Black community,” said Kirk Myers-Hill, President of Dallas Southern Pride.

Kirk Myers-Hill adds, “The Black community is only as strong as its Black Gay brothers and sisters. Juneteenth is an opportunity to showcase the unity and display the belief that we are all stronger together.”

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend the four-day Juneteenth Unity Weekend. In addition to concerts, the event will feature health and wellness screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations, and family-based activations.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s Juneteenth Unity Weekend will support the free health and wellness activities of its partner agencies. On June 19, organizers will also sponsor 500 kids as well as one adult per household to attend the Dallas World Aquarium in celebration of Juneteenth and Father’s Day.