Jurors See Video Of XXXTentacion’s Death In Trial

The men on trial didn’t set out to kill the star, one said, but saw him at the car shop and decided to rob him.

The trial to convict the persons allegedly responsible for the death of Florida rapper XXXTentacion started this week. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, jurors got the first look at the fatal shooting that took the rising star’s life.

The footage was from the surveillance camera from outside a Broward County motorbike shop, CBS Miami reported and showed how on June 18, 2018, the men jumped out of their vehicle and ambushed the rapper.

Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, the deceased entertainer’s real name, was only 20 years old.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, on trial for his death are Michael Boatwright, 27, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24. The men each face first-degree murder and robbery with firearm charges.

Another man, Robert Allen, 26, flipped and is cooperating with the prosecution. In August 2022, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Allen took the stand and he told everything, sharing what happened before, during and after the men shot the Empire Records artist.

He shared during the robbery, the violent thieves aimed to whomever … XXX was the first lick and with him they would take 50,000 in cash he had in his Louis Vuitton satchel.

“We had masks to rob people,” Allen said. According to Allen, Williams suggested they rent a car, and as they came to the shop to get the vehicle, they spotted the artist.

“Deidrick said it’s XXX,” Allen said.

In the video, the Dodge SUV blocked in the XXX’s BMW. Two of the men jumped out of the truck and went to up to the luxury car to rob XXX with a long-barrel rifle.

“I couldn’t see or hear what XXX was saying,” Allen said before naming Boatwright as the shooter— saying he shot the rapper three times. Those shots are said to have taken his life.

He said he never got out of the car because he peeped the cameras.

“I knew there was a good chance I would get caught,” he testified. “I did not want to get arrested.”

So, what happened to the money?

The three men that got out of the car all got $15,000. He didn’t. Because he wouldn’t get out of the car, they only gave him $5,000.

Also, he said they crashed the SUV shortly after the shooting and ditched the car, running in various directions knowing that they were responsible for killing one of their state’s emerging talents.