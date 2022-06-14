Jury Selected In Trial Of Man Who Killed Nipsey Hussle

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing rapper Nipsey Hussle is underway in Los Angeles now that a jury has been selected.

A jury has been selected in Eric Ronald Holder Jr.’s trial for the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle — whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom —in Los Angeles.

Yesterday (June 13th), a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge gave the 12 jurors marching orders, instructing them to return to the courthouse on Wednesday, June 15th.

Justice H. Clay Jacke II also called for six alternate jurors to be chosen if a juror needs to be replaced during the trial, FOX 11 reports.

Judge Jacke, who is presiding over the trial, will hear the defendant’s opening statement regarding his killing of the chart-topping artist in a highly-anticipated trial that has been three years in the making.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside of his Marathon clothing store in Hyde Park.

It is alleged that Eric Holder was mad that Nipsey Hussle embarrassed him publicly by calling him a snitch. Surveillance and cell phone video captured him fatally shooting the father of two.

Holder was arrested on April 2nd, 2019, in the 9000 block of Artesia Boulevard in Bellflower by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and has remained in jail since then.

He was indicted for the murder of Nipsey Hussle in May of 2019 and possessing a firearm by a felon. He was also charged with attempted murder and assault with a firearm.