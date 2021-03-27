Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Assassin Thinks He Deserves To Have His Bail Lowered

(AllHipHop News)
Imagine being one of the most hated villains in rap culture, and having the audacity to ask the world for grace.
Such is the lot of Eric R. Holder Jr., the 31-year-old man that allegedly murdered Nipsey Hussle in broad daylight outside of The Marathon clothing store.
The New York Daily News reports that Holder believes his bail, set at $6.5 million, is “extremely high” and unnecessary since he poses no real threat to the public.
On Thursday, March 25th his public defender Lowynn Young filed a motion for the bail reduction, stating that his prior criminal history was “insignificant” and that “based on the isolated nature of this case, Mr. Holder does not pose a risk of harm to the public.”
Young noted that his family is connected to the community, his father is a government employee and that Holder does not possess a passport.
The problem is … he is accused of killing Nipsey Hussle.
The judge, Hon. Curtis B. Rappé, has instructed the prosecution that they have less than a week to respond, giving them a date of March 30th. This is significant since a week (April 6th) later, is a follow-up hearing for the case.
According to Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John McKinney, Holder was a brutal killer who shot the rapper in cold blood like he was in Scarface: “Mr. Holder was firing with two different handguns, trading [shots] between his right and his left hand.”