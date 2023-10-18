Jussie Smollett Checks Into Rehab While Appealing Convictions

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days behind bars for a hate crime hoax. He was quickly released from jail due to an appeal.

A rep for Jussie Smollett revealed he entered rehab on Wednesday (October 18). The controversial actor sought help after appealing his convictions for lying to Chicago police about a hate crime.

“Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years,” Jussie Smollett’s rep told TMZ. “He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps.”

The rep did not disclose if Smollett went to rehab for drug addiction. The Osundairo brothers, who claimed Smollett hired them to help orchestrate his fake hate crime in 2019, said they provided Smollett with drugs in their testimony at his 2021 trial.

A jury found Smollett guilty of five counts of felony disorderly conduct for making false reports. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail in 2022.

Smollett secured his release from jail after spending just six nights behind bars. A court granted his release while he appealed his case.

Last month, Smollett’s lawyers argued for overturning his convictions in an Illinois appellate court.

“If Mr. Smollett’s convictions are allowed to stand, this case will set a dangerous precedent by giving prosecutors a second bite at the apple any time there is dissatisfaction with another prosecutor’s exercise of discretion,” his legal team contended, per the Associated Press.

Smollett awaits the court’s ruling. If his appeal is rejected, he must serve the remainder of his 150-day sentence.