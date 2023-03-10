Osundairo Brothers Admit to Helping Jussie Smollett Stage Attack In New Docuseries

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax” docuseries features candid interviews with the Osundairo brothers who admitted to helping Jussie Smollett stage a hate crime against himself!

The Osundairo brothers have admitted to helping Jussie Smollett stage a hate crime against himself in a new trailer for the upcoming five-part docuseries, “Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax.”

The trailer, released by FOX Nation, shows the brothers speaking candidly about their involvement in the crime for the first time.

“We were the ones that did it yeah, it was us,” the brothers admit in the trailer. “He told us to make sure we had the red hat for Trump…this dude [is] crazy man.”

In January 2019, Smollett claimed to have been attacked on a Chicago street by two men who shouted, “this is MAGA country,” while beating him and putting a noose around his neck.

However, an extensive investigation uncovered that the attack was staged and that Smollett had hired the Osundairo brothers to carry out the crime.

The upcoming series promises to reveal new information about the scandal that turned the actor into a pariah and left a trail of damaged careers and reputations.

The interviews with the Osundairo brothers will provide never-before-seen insights into how and why they helped Smollett commit the hoax.

Jussie Smollett recently filed to appeal his conviction for the staged hate crime against himself.

The former “Empire” actor was indicted on six counts of disorderly conduct for falsely reporting the attack and was found guilty on five counts in December 2021.

Smollett’s defense team has argued that the trial judge made several errors, including violating his due process rights, and that his five-month prison sentence was excessive.

“The renewed prosecution of Mr. Smollett violated his due process rights,” Jussie’s attorney Heather Widell wrote in the documents. “Mr. Smollett fully performed his part of a non-prosecution agreement with the state by performing community service and forfeiting his $10,000 bail bond.”

She added, “The state benefited from taking and keeping Mr. Smollett’s bail bond without performing its end of the bargain. Thus, the violation of due process was prejudicial and requires reversal of Mr. Smollett’s convictions and a dismissal of the charges against him.”

The actor only served six days and was released pending his appeal.