Disgraced “Empire” star Jussie Smollett is returning to the musical roots that made him a household name, releasing a song on social media.

Disgraced “Empire” star Jussie Smollett is returning to the musical roots that made him a household name by releasing a song on social media.

Three weeks after being released from jail while on appeal and serving less than a week of his 150-Day conviction, Jussie Smollett dropped some bars on the people who mocked his court case and the system that did not believe he was innocent.

The almost 2-minute clip of the song titled “Thank You, God,” is a candid expression of how he feels about everything.

In the song, he raps about the authorities not solving the crime. He also mentions people being racist and homophobic but pointing their fingers at him as someone tearing people down.

Smollett proposes that “Maybe we stick together. Maybe we read more,” hoping to expand people’s outlook on social issues, including his case,

He spits, “Some people chasing that clout … Just remember this … this ain’t that situation … You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation?” before shouting out his friend and defender, Don Lemon.

According to his social media post, all of the proceeds from the song, which is currently on all DSP, will be donated to the Rainbow P.U.S.H. Coalition, the Illinois Innocence Project, and Secure the Bag Safety.

“LINK IN BIO… 100% of the profits will be donated to @rpcoalition @illinoisinnocenceproject & @stbsafety. With Love…-Jussie #ThankYouGod”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, an Illinois Appellate Court granted Smollett’s release from jail on $150,000 bond while the actor appeals his 150-day sentence.

Last December, a jury convicted Smollett on five counts of felony disorderly conduct.