Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

the trial for the man accused of killing rising rap star Nipsey Hussle is officially underway in Los Angeles. Read more!

After three years, justice for rapper Nipsey Hussle is peaking out on the horizon.

The murder trial of the man suspected of killing the California lyricist, Eric Holder, started in Los Angeles, CA, after being held up because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, June 2nd, both sides participated in jury selection — hoping to find impartial and rational jurors to support the court on this case.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Holder has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and several other charges in connection to the March 2019 fatal shooting of Hussle, whose real name is Airmiess Asghedom, outside of his clothing store at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.

Nipsey Hussle and Holder were seen talking right before the incident.

Pushing the trial back for so long could be bad for both sides, criminal attorney Rachel Fiset reports to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

“Witnesses may forget things, witnesses’ memories become hazy, people move away, that’s generally the issues with a longer trial,” Fiset said.

It could also benefit the legal teams since they will have ample time to prepare themselves, particularly for the prosecution to argue “premeditation” in his decision to kill the artist.

“I believe there was a six-minute delay between [Holder] talking, leaving, and coming back,” said Fiset. “That could be considered the premeditation for a first-degree murder charge.”

The jury selection was not completed on Thursday and will resume on Monday, June 6th.

Eric Holder’s day in court to defend himself for the death of Nipsey Hussle is expected to last for three to five weeks. If he is found guilty, he faces life in prison.