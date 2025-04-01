Justin Bieber Raises Eyebrows With Cryptic Instagram Posts Amid Relationship Speculation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Justin Bieber’s cryptic Instagram posts and sudden account deactivation reignited speculation about his marriage and mental health.

Justin Bieber stirred concern over the weekend after a string of cryptic Instagram posts hinted at personal turmoil and reignited speculation about his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

On Sunday (March 30), the 30-year-old pop star shared a series of puzzling stories.

One read, “I really tried to play nicey nicey,” while another featured a close-up of Hailey set to Sade’s “Jezebel.”

He also posted a photo of himself appearing to roll a joint and another referencing God. The flurry of activity was followed by Bieber briefly deactivating his Instagram account before restoring it hours later.

Adding to the confusion, Bieber previewed new music on the platform, with some viewers commenting that he looked disoriented.

Justin Beiber just had a baby and he is strung out on drugs.



Please someone help him. 💔 pic.twitter.com/sz2v0noQTf — Morgan Ariel (@itsmorganariel) March 31, 2025

The posts came amid ongoing rumors about his mental health and relationship status.

Bieber, who has been open about his emotional struggles, previously admitted to battling anger and self-worth issues.

“I hate myself when I do things just to make people like me,” he said earlier this year. He also confessed to feeling like a “fraud” and “undeserving” despite his fame.

Justin Bieber’s Instagram posts also included rare sightings of his 7-month-old son, Jack Blues. In recent photos, he was seen cuddling Jack, FaceTiming and lying with the baby on his chest.

Jack’s face remained hidden behind an emoji, a move consistent with Bieber and Baldwin’s efforts to protect their child’s privacy. One post featured a throwback photo of Tupac Shakur with the caption, “Hate to take your feelings ransom.”

Still, fans noticed Hailey had unfollowed Justin on Instagram, fueling speculation about the state of their marriage. The couple has not publicly addressed the rumors.