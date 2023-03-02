Juvenile Drops New Adult Beverage Called ‘Juvie Juice’ With Local Brewery

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Back That Thang Up” rapper is hands on with the promotion of the drink.

There is always life after recording for rappers— just ask former Cash Money Records star, Juvenile. In addition to touring and making appearances, the “Back That Thang Up” chart-topper is making deals to further push his brand.

According to WGNO, Juvenile will be collaborating with Urban South, a local brewery, to bring to his fans “Juvie Juice,” a hard version of an Arnold Palmer, a drink that mixes lemonade and iced tea.

The announcement was made on Urban South’s Instagram.

“Back That Thang Up all the way to the taproom to grab yourself some Juvie Juice, available now! We close at 4 pm today, but we’ll have plenty of Juvie Juice available all weekend,” the caption read, while a video of Juvie shouting “Woooo” plays.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CovI42AvX00/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link



“We collaborated with @juviethegreat himself on crafting the PERFECT hard iced tea with lemonade for sipping on along the parade route,” the post read. “Sweet and balanced, you’re not gonna want to miss the chance to sip on Juvie’s favorite drink as soon as you can!”

As a promotion of the new beverage, Juvenile autographed dozens of can labels on the production line before they hit the market.

The promotion is that anyone who is lucky enough to get an autographed “Juvie Juice” and tag Urban South on social media, can receive a variety of prizes. The caveat is that they have to be able to bring the can into the actual store to collect the prize.

Jacob Landry, Founder and President of Urban South Brewery talked about the partnership in a press release.

He said, “We are really excited about our collaboration with Juvenile. ‘Juvie Juice’ is inspired by his favorite drink an Arnold Palmer.”

“This is also the brewery’s first time releasing a hard iced tea, and we are excited about how the formula turned out,” Landry added.

Juvenile is also excited about the product, saying, “Juvie Juice came out so good that everyone is gonna want it in their life.”

It seems like people are liking it.

On Feb. 17, he posted, “I had a ball yesterday at @urbansouthbeer !! And Y’all bought out all the 12oz cans at the brewery! But don’t sweat it’s on tap there still right now and FREE (while it lasts) at #JuvieTuesdays on Mardi Gras day @thetremehideaway !! And yes everywhere else y’all want it in New Orleans be it store or bar or festival just tell us where and I got you and I’m gonna pass thru bunch of the places that carry #JuvieJuice so we can toast to that!! Happy Mardi Gras!! And thank you to JD at @gopro for the new camera !!”