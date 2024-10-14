Ka, Acclaimed Rapper & Roc Marciano Collaborator, Dead At 52

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Underground rapper and firefighter Ka released his album “The Thief Next to Jesus” just two months before his death.

Independent Hip-Hop stalwart Ka, known for his DIY approach to music, passed away on Saturday (October 12). The late rapper’s loved ones disclosed his death via a statement on Monday (October 14).

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Kaseem Ryan (1972-2024), the rapper and producer known as Ka, who died unexpectedly in New York City on October 12, at the age of 52,” the statement read. “Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka lived a life of service—to his city, to his community and to his music. As a 20-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, he put his life on the life to protect his fellow citizens. Ka rose to the rank of FDNY captain and was a first responder on September 11, 2001 during the attacks on the World Trade Center. He leaves an extraordinary legacy as a recording artist, including eleven remarkable self-released solo albums. Ka is survived by his wife, mother and sister. We kindly ask that the privacy of Ka’s family and loved ones be respected as they grieve this incalculable loss.”

Ka, also known as Brownsville Ka, was a member of the ‘90s underground rap group Natural Elements. He left Natural Elements and largely flew under the radar until his career found a second life as a solo artist over the last 15 years or so.

The late artist reemerged in 2008 with his solo debut Iron Works and a guest appearance on GZA’s album Pro Tools. Ka developed more of a following in the underground rap scene thanks to two critically acclaimed albums – 2012’s Grief Pedigree and 2013’s The Night’s Gambit – and his collaborations with Roc Marciano.

Ka continued to release much-lauded albums over the past decade, typically using a direct-to-consumer model before making them available on streaming platforms. His most recent work, The Thief Next to Jesus, dropped in August through his website before getting a wider release in September.