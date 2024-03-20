Kai Cenat Tricked Into Putting Sex Toy In His Mouth During Livestream

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Watch the Atlanta resident admit to being “f###### dumb.”

Kai Cenat is one of the most popular streamers on the internet. Many of the 22-year-old entertainer’s fans show their appreciation by sending him gifts.

A recent stream included Kai Cenat unboxing packages shipped to his P.O. box in Atlanta. His supporters offered items like AirPods, bongs, posters, clothes, toys and more. However, one present left the YouTuber confused.

“I know you like Beyblades, so here is one for you. And it’s also a whistle,” read the note attached to one of Cenat’s mailed-in presents. He then blew into the object while still on camera.

It turned out the “Beyblade” was actually a vibrating butt-plug. Kai Cenat eventually realized he got duped. Clips of his immediate reaction made it to social media sites like X and Instagram.

“I’m so f###### dumb!” Cenat stated before falling to the floor. The former State University of New York at Morrisville student discarded the sex toy and continued to open other boxes.

Previously, Kai Cenat got into an online spat with Kanye West after the 2024 Streamer of the Year winner received Vultures merchandise. Cenat pointed out that the sweatpants from West’s brand did not fit which seemed to enrage the Hip-Hop superstar.

MC-turned-media figure Joe Budden also had public hostility with Kai Cenat earlier this year. Budden took issue with Cenat’s complaints about Killer Mike’s Michael winning the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. Adin Ross came to his fellow streamer’s defense against The Joe Budden Podcast host.