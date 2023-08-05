Kai Cenat Charged With Inciting A Riot In NYC

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The NYPD is blaming the social media influencer for the chaos caused by his teenage followers.

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is now facing criminal charges after thousands of his fans rioted in New York City’s Union Square Park. Police reportedly made 65 total arrests with 30 juveniles being among the detained individuals.

Kai Cenat informed his millions of followers that he would host a special giveaway at the location. Attendees expected to have the chance to receive free computers, Play Stations, gaming chairs, gift cards, and other items. However, Cenat did not have a permit for the event.

According to New York Police Department Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, the crowd at Union Square Park grew from several hundred teenagers to several thousand teenagers in minutes. The NYPD charged Kai Cenat with at least two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

Police officials reportedly removed Cenat from the area for “safety reasons” before taking him into custody. Chief Maddrey also claimed rioters committed acts of violence against NYPD officers and members of the public.

“You had people walking around with shovels, axes, and other tools from the construction [site],” stated Chief Maddrey. “Individuals were also lighting fireworks, throwing them towards the police, they were throwing them towards each other.”

Kai Cenat has 6.5 million followers on Twitch, 7.1 million followers on TikTok, 5.5 million followers on Instagram, 1.5 million followers on Twitter/X, and over 7 million combined subscribers on YouTube. He celebrated becoming the most subscribed streamer on Twitch in May.

In addition, Kai Cenat won Streamer Of The Year at the 12th Streamy Awards in 2022. The 21-year-old social media influencer regularly features Hip Hop stars on his livestreams. NLE Choppa, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Ice Spice, G Herbo, Blueface, and other rappers made appearances on the show.