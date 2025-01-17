Kai Cenat Reacts To Being Named In Drake’s UMG Lawsuit 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Streamers like Kai Cenat and NoLifeShaq are reacting to being named in Drake’s lawsuit against UMG over “Not Like Us” streams.

In his recent filing, Drake claims UMG removed copyright restrictions on “Not Like Us” for YouTube and Twitch, “whitelisting” it for content creators to republish widely. He alleges this was an “unprecedented step” outside of UMG’s usual practices.

The lawsuit states that UMG’s actions allowed content creators to react to and republish the song without facing copyright claims. The suit named creators like Kai Cenat, No Life Shaq, CartierFamily, Zias!, and RDC Gaming, claiming they “profited” from reaction videos due to this whitelisting.

Drake’s legal team presents these reactions as evidence of UMG promoting what they claim is a “defamatory” song.

Twitch star Cenat learned he was mentioned in the lawsuit during a livestream Thursday night (January 16).

“Wait, what?! Why am I in his s###?!” Cenat said. “Wait, hold on! I’ve got to be… what the f###?! I’m getting sued?!”

He added, “I was told to stay on stream!” referencing Drake messaging him just before dropping “Family Matters” to ensure he could react live.

However, Cenat soon learned he was not being sued, leaving him relieved before boasting about how much money he made from his “Not Like Us” reaction video.

“I wasn’t even complaining, all my s### is monetized,” Cenat said. “How much views we’ve got in that b####? 9 million? I don’t believe it!”

Kai Cenat confirms that he was never directly paid by UMG but they allowed his “Not Like Us” reaction videos to be monetized on YouTube while looking at Drake mentioning him in his lawsuit 👀 pic.twitter.com/sybJV570Ea — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) January 17, 2025

Streamers React To Drake Lawsuit

Kai Cenat wasn’t the only content creator named in the suit to address it with their followers.

Zias! and B. spoke to their lawyer about the viability of countersuing for emotional distress.

Meanwhile, NoLifeShaq uploaded a video titled “Ain’t No Way Drake Snitching on Me.”

He opened the video stating, “Man, ain’t no way! Drake, you out here naming us in your lawsuit? Bro, this has to be the softest move in hip-hop history!”

NoLifeShaq says that Drake is soft and “isn’t hip hop” after seeing that he included him, Kai Cenat, and other content creators in his lawsuit against UMG 💀 pic.twitter.com/dadOeLTRdv — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) January 16, 2025