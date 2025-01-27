Kai Cenat Says Reacting To Drake & Kendrick Lamar Battle Was “Fun”—But Insists Drizzy Lost

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Something tells me Drake isn’t going to like what he’s hearing from his “bro” Kai Cenat.

Kai Cenat has shared his surprising outlook on the role he played in Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s electrifying rap battle last year.

On Monday (January 27), the 24-year-old streamer appeared in an interview with Billboard and opened up about what it was like to be caught in the middle of the heated rap battle, which spawned scathing diss records such as Drake’s “Family Matters” and Kendrick Lamar’s worldwide hit “Not Like Us.”

In a brief clip circulating from the interview, Cenat shared exclusive insights into how the beef played out from his perspective as both an insider and a fan.

“Personally, doing a Kendrick and Drake beef… we’re streamers, so it’s like we’re the audience as well,” Cenat said. “All of this was so fun to me.”

Cenat continued, ““There was a night where Kendrick dropped and then the next day Drake dropped and then Kendrick dropped right after—that night was crazy. It was absolutely insane. Honestly, it was fun. I’m not gonna lie.”

Kai Cenat also addressed the infamous moment when Drake instructed him to “stay on stream” so that he could react to the song he was releasing in response to Kendrick Lamar.

“While I was on stream, Drake just texted me, ‘Stay on stream,’” he said. “I didn’t know what to expect. Man, that was a good battle. That was a good fight. I loved it.”

The aforementioned instance in question has become a hot button topic in the ongoing news cycle surrounding Drake’s lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” due to the fact that streamers such as Kai Cenat were named in the lawsuit. More specifically, the legal filing accuses UMG of employing streamers such as Kai Cenat to react and “boost” the streams of “Not Like Us” in a covert operation to devalue Drake’s discography.

In the process of remarking on his experience as a gatekeeper during the exchange, he ended up revealing surprising details about his personal connections to the rappers and who he believes emerged victorious.

“I’m cool with Drake, so people would expect me to be on Drake’s side,” he acknowledged. “But I’ve already said it. Kendrick got that. I’m not gonna lie. Kendrick won that battle.”

