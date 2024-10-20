Kamala Harris One-Up’s Trick Trick And Trump With Lizzo And Usher

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lizzo and Usher energized Kamala Harris at rallies in Detroit and Atlanta, urging voters to engage and support Harris’ fight for freedom.

Former President Donald Trump may have flexed when he brought out Detroit rapper Trick Trick at his campaign rally in Detroit, but Kamala Harris may have one-upped him with Usher and Lizzo.

The two superstars lent their voices and star power to a rally supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in Detroit on Saturday (October 19).

Lizzo, a Detroit native, spoke passionately about the importance of political engagement and supporting leaders like Kamala Harris.

“I’m proud to say that I voted, I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris. They say voting is not a love letter; it is a chess move,” Lizzo said. “There’s a lot of people who feel like their vote doesn’t matter, but I say to that, if your vote didn’t matter, voter suppression would not exist.”

The rally comes as part of a broader effort by the Democratic Party to galvanize voters and secure votes for Kamala Harris ahead of the upcoming election cycle.

The support from cultural icons like Usher and Lizzo is seen as a way to connect with younger, more diverse audiences.

Meanwhile, Usher popped up on the stage at a Harris-Walz rally in his hometown of Atlanta, where he emphasized the importance of unity and perseverance during politically challenging times.

“This is a momentous opportunity for all of us,” Usher said. “We have an opportunity to choose a new generation of leadership for our country. I am supporting Vice President Harris because she fights for everyone’s rights – for freedom.”

Saturday’s rallies were designed to boost enthusiasm among voters in the city, which boasts a large African American population and played a pivotal role in the 2020 election.