Kamala Harris Quotes Quavo To Diss Donald Trump As Rapper Speaks At Atlanta Rally 

Kamala Harris slammed Donald Trump using a line from Quavo before urging her rival to “say it to my face” and agree to a debate.

The Vice President called out Trump at a campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center on Tuesday (July 30).She highlighted her record as California Attorney General before turning the tables on her political rival with a line from the 2018 Migos hit, “Walk It, Talk It.”

“I went after transnational gangs, drug cartels and human traffickers that came into our country illegally,” Harris stated. “I prosecuted them in case after case, and I won.

“Donald Trump, on the other hand, has been talking a big game about securing our border, but he does not walk the walk,” Harris added. “Or as my friend Quavo would say, he does not walk it like he talks it.”

Vice President Harris: Donald Trump has been talking a big game about securing our border, but as my friend Quavo would say, he does not walk it like he talks it. Our administration worked on the most significant border security bill in decades. It was all set to pass, but at the… pic.twitter.com/DyFxZdiDBF — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 30, 2024

Later in her address, Kamala Harris challenged Donald Trump to a debate after he said he wanted to wait until after the Democratic National Convention.

“Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage. Because, as the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face,” she said before the crowd exploded.

Vice President Harris: Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage. As the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face pic.twitter.com/5zykEnU3Dn — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 30, 2024

Meanwhile, Quavo delivered an impassioned opening speech at the rally, affirming his commitment to ending gun violence.

“One thing I learned about working with Vice President Harris is she always stands on business,” Quavo declared. “From inviting me to the White House last year to discuss these solutions to passing the biggest gun safety laws today.”

He continued, “So, it’s only right in the birthplace of the culture is also the same place to launch the first African-American woman to run for president.”

Quavo concluded with a call to action: “So if you never voted before, make sure you get out and vote right now ’cause it’s the real one.”

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion also performed at the rally before making a TikTok with Kamala Harris.