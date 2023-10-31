Kandi Burruss Responds To Keith Lee Following Viral Review Of Her Old Lady Gang Restaurant 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keith Lee was not impressed when he and his family visited the Old Lady Gang restaurant in Atlanta, owned by Kandi Burruss.

Kandi Burruss has addressed the controversy that followed after TikTok food critic Keith Lee gave her restaurant an unfavorable review.

The former MMA fighter turned internet sensation regularly receives millions of views on his reviews and is currently on a food tour. While in Atlanta, Lee visited several restaurants and shared his feedback on some restaurants including ones where he and his family received poor service.

When Keith Lee visited Kandi Burruss’ eatery, Old Lady Gang, he sent his wife ahead of him. He always does this to avoid getting special treatment, as his face has become widely known. His wife was informed there were no free tables, and she would have to wait for about an hour.

However, when Keith Lee subsequently entered, Buruss’ employees offered to seat him immediately. Lee was unimpressed that staff were willing to serve him over customers who had been waiting and said so in his very honest review. Check it out below.

Lord, Keith Lee done got Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Old Lady Gang too! Atlanta has not seen such scorched earth since the Union Soldiers salted the fields of Georgia 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/K74ND3CtNj — Kyla Jenée Lacey (@Kyla_Lacey) October 30, 2023

His review went viral, and on Monday (October 30,) Kandi Burruss took to social media with a response for Keith Lee.

She thanked the food critic and his family for visiting the restaurant and said it was “unfortunate” staff were unable to accommodate them.

“We would have loved to,” the singer and reality TV star said. “But he’s right, we don’t take to-go orders on the weekend.”

She also explained that the restaurant gets extremely busy during weekends, and she doesn’t want to “overwhelm” kitchen staff with to-go orders alongside orders from sitting diners.

Burruss concluded, “I want to say thanks to Keith for trying to even show up. Thanks for trying to bring your family by. Maybe next time we’ll still get a chance to serve you.”

Watch her response below.