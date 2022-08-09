Kandi & Tiny Drop Female Version Of DVSN’s “If I Get Caught”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

R&B duo DVSN caused a stir online with the provocative “If I Get Caught.” Kandi Burruss and Tameka “Tiny” Harris have taken it upon themselves to offer a response to DVSN’s single.

Vocalist Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85 sampled Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter’s “Song Cry” for their latest musical offering. In the chorus, Daley sings, “If I get caught cheating, that don’t mean I don’t lovе you.”

“If I Get Caught” became a major topic of conversation on social media as listeners debated the “cheater’s anthem.” However, Daniel Daley insisted the Bryan Michael-Cox and Jermaine Dupri-produced song is “honest,” not toxic.

Yesterday, Kandi Burruss and Tiny Harris presented their own version of DVSN’s “If I Get Caught” from a female perspective. An official music video from the former Xscape members landed on YouTube as well.

“Much love to @dvsn but @majorgirl & I had to represent for the ladies! #IFUGetCaught cheating on us it’s gonna be a problem!” wrote Kandi on Instagram.

Tiny posted on her own Instagram page, “We gotta show love to @dvsn for doing their thang with their new song ‘If I Got Caught.’ It’s such a dope song, it made @Kandi and I want to write a female version, just to talk a lil 💩for the ladies!”

This is not the first time a musical Battle Of The Sexes involved Kandi Burruss and Tiny Harris. Back in 1999, Sporty Thievz released “No Pigeons” as a rebuttal to TLC’s chart-topping “No Scrubs.” Kandi and Tiny co-wrote “No Scrubs” for their fellow 90s-era female group.