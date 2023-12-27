Kanye West Slammed By American Jewish Committee For Apology In Hebrew

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West’s apology received backlash from one of the most important Jewish organizations in the world.

Kanye West’s apology over his antisemitic remarks has received a mixed reaction from Jewish organizations. West, also known as Ye, apologized to the Jewish community on Instagram on Tuesday (December 26) for making antisemitic comments on social media and in public for more than a year.

However, a spokesperson for The American Jewish Committee criticized the rapper’s use of Hebrew, arguing that he “intentionally” denied most American Jews and non-Jews from being able to read his apology.

“Beyond being bizarre and possibly a ploy to gain more attention, the Hebrew apology – posted without translation – is inaccessible to most American Jews who do not speak the language,” they said in a statement to The Associated Press. “While he claims that he is committed to learning and greater understanding, this apology speaks to ‘any pain I may have caused,’ rather than acknowledging the pain that he has caused.”

Kanye West lost partnerships and business deals after making antisemitic remarks in October 2022. He has made offensive comments about Jewish people on and off since then, including at a Las Vegas album listening party two weeks ago. Then he randomly decided to issue an apology in Hebrew.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions,” it read. “It was never my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”

Kanye Was is gearing up to release Vultures, his joint album with Ty Dolla $ign, on January 12.