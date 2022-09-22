Kanye Apologizes To Kim Kardashian; Compares Social Media To Car Crash

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West sat down for a high-profile interview with “Good Morning America” where he let some things off his chest. Check out the interview!

Kanye West has apologized to Kim Kardashian for causing her “any stress.”

During an appearance on “Good Morning America,” Ye issued a statement directed at his ex-wife, expressing remorse for how he has treated her amidst their divorce.

“This is the mother of my children. I apologize for any stress that I have caused,” he stated.

Kanye and Kim, who wed in 2014, were declared legally single in March and are co-parenting their four children – North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm.

Following the breakup, the hip-hop star repeated rants on Instagram about the reality TV personality and her brief relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

Kanye was also asked by journalist Linsey Davis for his views on social media.

“That’s one of my favorite questions of this interview,” the 45-year-old insisted. “We can use a car to rush somebody to the hospital. We can use a car and accidentally hit somebody while we’re rushing somebody to the hospital, so it’s all in how we use it.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kanye discussed fatherhood, his plans to expand the Donda Academy, and his fashion empire.