Kanye Slammed By Jewish Organizations After Professing His Love For Hitler In Shocking Interview

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jewish organizations worldwide are outraged after Ye continued his attacks on Jewish people, this time saying he loved Hitler and The Nazis!

Kanye West has immediately been condemned for praising WWII dictator Adolf Hitler and going on an antisemitic rant during a shocking new interview.

The rapper, also known as Ye, appeared alongside white nationalist Nick Fuentes on far-right radio commentator and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars talk today (December 1st).

After Jones claimed West didn’t “deserve” to be “demonized” by people calling him a N###, the hip-hop mogul stated that he sees “good things about Hitler also.”

West claimed that he “loves everyone” before launching into another antisemitic tirade.

“I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table – especially Hitler,” the father-of-four continued.

In response, many celebrities and leaders of Jewish organizations were quick to slam West. In a tweet, Anti-Defamation League chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt described his comments as “vicious.”

Saying you “like Hitler,” “love the Nazis,” and spending all your time with a white supremacist makes one thing clear: Ye is a vicious antisemite. His comments today on InfoWars are not just vile and offensive: they put Jews in danger. — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) December 1, 2022

“Saying you ‘like Hitler,’ ‘love the Nazis,’ and spending all your time with a white supremacist makes one thing clear: Ye is a vicious antisemite,” he wrote. “His comments today on InfoWars are not just vile and offensive: they put Jews in danger.”

Elsewhere, executives at the Republican Jewish Coalition noted that they “vehemently condemn” the 45-year-old and called on political leaders to “reject these messengers of hate.”

.@RJC Condemns Today's InfoWars, Kanye West Antisemitism



Today’s InfoWars show ft Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes & Kanye West – a disgusting triumvirate of conspiracy theorists, Holocaust deniers & antisemites – was a horrific cesspool of dangerous, bigoted Jew hatred.



Full release: pic.twitter.com/5DPSiun9zz — RJC (@RJC) December 1, 2022

“Given his praise of Hitler, it can’t be overstated that Kanye West is a vile, repellent bigot who has targeted the Jewish community with threats and N###-style defamation,” they stated. “Conservatives who have mistakenly indulged Kanye West must make it clear that he is a pariah. Enough is enough.”

And actor Josh Gad criticized Twitter owner Elon Musk for allowing West to have an account.

“It’s not what Kanye West says that scares me. It’s that he has 30 million followers who listen to his insanity on top of a cheerleader in the form of the current owner of this platform,” he tweeted. “No one who says ‘I love Hitler’ should be allowed any oxygen on any social platform (period).”

Over the past two months, West has made several divisive and offensive comments about Jewish people on social media and during interviews.

Last month, bosses at Adidas severed ties with him and called off their Yeezy fashion partnership, while Creative Artists Agency (CAA) officials dropped him as a client.