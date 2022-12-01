Kanye West Says He “Likes Hitler” & “Loves Nazis” In Alex Jones Interview

Kanye West continued his antisemitic ranting during an appearance on right-wing provocateur Alex Jones’ show InfoWars.
A masked ‘Ye praised Adolf Hitler and expressed admiration for Nazis in the disturbing interview. Kanye West doubled down on his antisemitism after Alex Jones suggested the controversial rapper didn’t deserve to be demonized.
“I see good things about Hitler also,” ‘Ye said. “I love everyone. And Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with contracts and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography, but this guy that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician – you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good.”
He continued, “And I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”
At one point in the interview, ‘Ye bluntly declared he “liked Hiter” before a commercial break. Many of Kanye West’s comments seemed to stun Alex Jones, who’s been peddling conspiracy theories for decades.
“I don’t like the word evil next to Nazis,” ‘Ye said. “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”
Kanye West’s interview also featured a bizarre moment where he played around with a bottle of Yoo-hoo and an aquarium net. ‘Ye used the props to pretend he was having a conversation with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.
Watch clips of the chaos below.