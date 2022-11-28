Kanye West On Track To Be ‘Anti-Semite Of The Year’ By Organization

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The organization StopAntisemitism.org has revealed Ye is in the running to win the title of “Anti-Semite of the Year” after his recent outbursts.

The organization StopAntisemitism.org has highlighted producer-turned-rapper-turned-designer-turned-talking head Kanye West as a candidate for the un-coveted dishonor, “Anti-Semite of the Year.”

According to its website, voting in the competition ends at the beginning of December, and the announcement of who gets the title ASOTY will be announced.

Ye is actually in the lead in the voting, as his recent comments against the Jewish community have landed him on the cover of national and international news outlets.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, his vile verbal and social media statements, like he will go “Death Con” on the Jews, have not only exposed his bigoted thoughts but also cost him money.

After his comments, companies like Adidas, GAP, Balenciaga, Vogue, and more have stepped away from him.

A representative from the group said to the New York Post, “Ye is using his celebrity platform to promote anti-Semitic tropes about Jews and power and money.”

“It was a lose-lose situation, as it was a self-fulfilling prophecy since he knew he would lose those contracts and business relationships whether they were owned by Jews or not, while also perpetuating a Black Hebrew Israelite fringe belief about blacks being the real Jews,” the person continued.

While Ye is in the league, other finalists are nipping at his heels, like Mohamed Hadid, the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Jon Minadeo II, who is the leader of the Goyim Defense League, a white supremacist hate group.

Hadid’s comments are centered around his support of Palestinian people, who are currently being oppressed by Israel, and for embracing theories that “Israel and the Jews control the media.”

Minadeo II is highlighted since he and his group “organizes and directs his followers to drop thousands of anti-Semitic flyers across America blaming everything on Jews, from 9/11 to COVID to the war in Ukraine,” StopAntisemitism.org said.

Minadeo is responsible for the Los Angeles banner drop that read, “Kanye is right about the Jews.”

We will see who wins.