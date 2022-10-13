Kanye Confirms JPMorgan Canceled Him, But Rapper Refuses To Back Down From Anti-Semetic Comments

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye confirmed some shocking news – he was canceled by JPMorgan over anti-semitic comments he made last week – but he’s not backing down!

Kanye West is unrepentant after facing backlash following antisemitic comments he made online.

The hip-hop star’s Instagram and Twitter accounts were locked last weekend after he shared comments aimed at fellow rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accusing “Jewish people” of telling him to call and “threaten or influence me.”

He later doubled down on the antisemitic comments by tweeting he was, “going death con 3 (sic) On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The comments drew widespread condemnation from the likes of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Legend, and Jack Antonoff, as well as leaders of Jewish community organizations – but the musician is refusing to retract the statements.

Speaking to Page Six as he left the screening of right-wing pal Candace Owens’ new anti-Black Lives Matter documentary in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday night, West said: “Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being antisemitic. I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank.”

West appeared to address executives at JP Morgan Chase with the latter comment. Leaders at the bank have reportedly cut ties with the Jesus Walks musician following the controversy.

But West was apparently interrupted by a passing truck when addressing the bank directly before deciding to talk at a “different time.”

Following the social media controversy, more antisemitic comments from West emerged in a leaked unaired segment of a Fox News interview.

Owens, who rose to fame after supporting U.S. President Donald Trump, and is now a major figure in right-wing media, had previously tweeted an email she claimed showed JP Morgan Chase telling him to take his Yeezy business accounts elsewhere by November.

Earlier this month, The Daily Wire presenter also helped West kick off his latest spate of controversies by joining him in wearing a “White Lives Matter” top during an appearance at Paris Fashion Week.