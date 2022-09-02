Kanye Ready For War With Kris Jenner And The Clintons

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West called out the Kardashian family’s matriarch Kris Jenner, and vowed not to let her destroy his family!

Kris Jenner urged Kanye West to “stop mentioning (her) name” after he went on an Instagram spree about the Kardashian-Jenner family on Thursday.

The “Stronger” rapper reignited his Instagram feud with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on Thursday to show his disapproval of where she sends their four children to school.

In one of many posts, Kanye took aim at his former mother-in-law Kris by calling her out for supporting her daughters Kim and Kylie Jenner, posing for Playboy magazine in 2007 and 2019, respectively.

“Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made (Kylie) and Kim do,” he wrote beside a photo of Victoria Villarroel, Kylie’s former assistant. “Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to (his daughters) Northy and Chicago.”

He also shared a screengrab of a text message – presumably from Kim – in which she pleaded with him to stop, and he replied, “No, we need to talk in person, you don’t have a say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say? Cause you half white (sic)?”

In another grab, Kim seemingly delivers a message on behalf of her “mom” Kris, which reads, “Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

“Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school (sic),” he replied. “They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here.”

Kanye has been feuding with Hillary Clinton since at least 2016 after she decided to run for president against Donald Trump.

Kanye is a starch MAGA supporter. Since then, he’s claimed the Clintons are involved in a conspiracy with Kris Jenner to destroy him

Last week, the Clintons’ daughter Chelsea dissed Kanye, scrubbed him from her playlists – and then publicly called him out.

“I’ve had to let go of Kanye, because it’s just, I can’t,” Chelsea Clinton told Entertainment Weekly.

Elsewhere in his prolific posting spree, Kanye gave a shout-out to Scott Disick, Travis Scott, and Tristan Thompson – who also have children with a Kardashian-Jenner – as his “fellow c## donors” but noted that he’s the “only one I’ve ever seen stand up to Kris though.”

Kanye also threw shade at Kim’s rumored ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson by writing, “Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit,” in reference to Pete getting Kim and her kids’ initials etched on his neck.

All of the rapper’s posts have been deleted, but here they are.