Kanye West Says He’s “50 Percent More Influential” Than Any Other Human During “SNL” Freakout

Kanye West’s vision clashed with “Saturday Night Live’s” stage designs in newly released footage revealing his theatrical backstage walkout.

The tense behind-the-scenes moment has surfaced as part of the Peacock documentary _Ladies & Gentlemen… _50 Years of SNL Music and it paints a dramatic picture of the high-wire act that is live television and the meticulous creative control West demands.

The footage reveals that just moments before his scheduled performance, West erupted in frustration upon learning that a crucial component of his stage design—a mirrored floor and a slanted backdrop—had been altered without his consent.

“”I’m 50 Cent more influential than any other human being…they took my stage off SNL without asking me…,” West fumed before walking off.

Crew members, trying to diffuse the crisis, pleaded with Kanye to reconsider. They reminded him that leaving would hurt his image more than it would affect the show.

Ultimately, West came back, but the incident showcased the shaky balance between artistry and logistics innate in live productions.

When West eventually hit the stage, he delivered a grandiose performance featuring a lineup as his creative vision.

Joined by Chance the Rapper, Gospel legend Kirk Franklin, Kelly Price, The-Dream, Young Thug, and El DeBarge, West debuted new material from his then-forthcoming album, The Life of Pablo, the finnicky _r_ap star peformed songs like “Ultralight Beam” and “Highlights”

Throughout his relationship with SNL—appearing multiple times since his debut in 2005 on the heels of “Gold Digger”—West has repeatedly used the platform to unveil bold concepts and new music.

At times, these moments have pushed the limits with praise and controversy in equal measure.