Kanye West Strangled Model, Called It “Art”

A federal lawsuit claims Kanye West assaulted a model during a music video shoot, raising questions about accountability in high-profile artistry.

Kanye West is being sued by Jennifer An—a former contestant from season 13 of *America’s Next Top Model*—who has accused the rapper of assaulting her during the production of a music video in New York City.

The federal lawsuit, which was recently filed, alleges that West choked her until she lost consciousness and forcibly shoved his fingers down her throat, calling the act “art.”

According to the complaint, the incident took place during the filming of a music video for La Roux’s song “In For the Kill.”

An said she had been chosen from a lineup of women after West reportedly stated, “Give me the Asian girl.”

The suit claims the scene was shot at a New York City hotel, where An alleged the rapper strangled her while yelling, “This is art. This is f**king art. I am like Picasso.”

The federal filing also names Universal Music Group as a defendant, accusing the company of facilitating gender-motivated violence and then attempting to cover up the alleged assault.

An asserts that the label took intentional steps to “bury” the incident.

Neither West nor An appear in the version of the music video currently available online.

This legal action against West comes in the wake of an updated lawsuit from his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who in October accused the rapper of sexual misconduct.

