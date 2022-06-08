Kanye Tells Rapper He Is Taking A Break And ‘Doesn’t Want To Talk’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper Kanye West is taking time away from music so he can focus on getting his life together according to collaborator, Vory. Read more!

Rapper Kanye West is taking time away from music so he can battle “his own s###,” one of his young collaborators said. After a tumultuous year, the “DONDA” rapper is taking a much-needed break from the public’s eye.

This news comes thanks to 24-year-old rapper Vory, a featured emcee on his DONDA album, who dropped his new project, Lost Souls, on Friday, June 3rd, on Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers Records.

Kanye, who turned 45 today (June 8th), was featured on Vory’s project. Vory said Kanye decided to skip his release party and told him through a liaison.

The Houston-born rapper said, “I was just talking to [Kanye] today. We’ve been talking through my best friend who’s also his assistant, because he hasn’t been wanting to talk to anybody,” Vory told People.

“He’s taking a year off, and he was like, ‘Damn, you think Vory is going to be mad at me if I don’t go to his release party?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, you’re straight, bro’,” Vory continued.

The Meek Mill protégé said, “He’s battling his own s###. That’s my dog, I learned a lot from him.”

Vory didn’t let this bother him as he released a 17-track album to the world; one that features Yeezy on a track called “Daylight,” which was produced by Kanye West, E. Vax, Ojivolta, and 88-Keys.

The young rapper is excited that “Daylight” saw the light of day since several of his other collabs with Ye were shelved.

“I was originally featured on Donda five times,” he admitted. “And [Kanye] was just like, ‘Bruh, we damn near got an EP on this thing.’ So, I guess his team decided that three times was enough.”