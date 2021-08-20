Kanye to Release “Donda” Album after 3rd Listening Party in Chicago

Kanye has now confirmed that there will be a third ‘DONDA’ listening event at the Soldier Field stadium in Chicago next Thursday, August 26.

Fans have been speculating all week that Kanye West would host a third “Donda” listening event, this time at Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium. The rumors commenced after a series of tweets from sources connected to the project hinted at the move.

Putting a rest to the gossip, Kanye has now confirmed that there will be a third ‘DONDA’ listening event at the Soldier Field stadium in Chicago next Thursday, August 26. The announcement came via Ye’s Instagram account. The post has since been deleted, along with everything else on his page. The image of a loading icon is displayed as his profile photo.

However, further corroboration of the news came from the stadium’s Twitter account. “Just Announced: @kanyewest Presents: The Donda Album Experience at Soldier Field on August 26 at 9 PM. Tickets on sale Friday, August 20 at NOON CST.”

Just Announced: @kanyewest Presents: The Donda Album Experience at Soldier Field on August 26 at 9 PM. Tickets on sale Friday, August 20 at NOON CST. pic.twitter.com/RMuPGGbqXA — Soldier Field (@SoldierField) August 18, 2021

Kanye’s manager and Def Jam Vice President Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam has taken it a step further. He has revealed that the album will “absolutely” drop after the upcoming listening party at Soldier Field.

.@bukonvict says Kanye will "absolutely" and "100%" drop after the Chicago #DONDA listening event. pic.twitter.com/ev7pSu0EfJ — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) August 18, 2021

The Chicago rapper has been living at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta while recording the “Donda” album. It is unknown whether he has since moved on from there.

Ye is unlikely to be left homeless, however, demand for his Yeezy brand has reportedly surged following the delay in releasing the project.