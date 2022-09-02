Kanye Wants Kim Kardashian To Help Young Thug Get Out Of Prison Despite Vicious Feud

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West wants to help Young Thug out, because Young Thug is helping him.

Despite bombing on Kim Kardashian and her family for the last few days, Kanye West is asking his ex to help get rapper Young Thug out of prison.

His interest in helping the Atlanta native out of jail comes after he offered Ye the use of 100 acres in Georgia to build a flagship Yeezy store.

On Thursday, September 1st, Young Thug posted on Instagram a message he was hoping to get to the “Jesus Walks” businessman.

Young Thug IG to Kanye West

The offer read, “@KanyeWest I got over 100 acres. However, many you need they’re yours free of charge. On GOD.”

This comes after the musician-turned-designer accused his business partners at Gap and Adidas of plotting against him and comparing them to how he believes Jay-Z did him and Dame and how Big Sean and John Legend both did him on Instagram.

The screenshot he shared in this post was a conversation between Claudio Silvestrin and Jon Pawson, two architects. He is reaching out to them, according to TMZ, because he wants to open Yeezy brick-and-mortar stores in every state across the country. The first location he said he wanted to be in was Georgia.

Now you see why Thugger is essential and why he is now trying to get him out of jail. Ye told A$AP Bari he reached out to Kim for support.

Kanye West Reaches Out To Build Stores

There are two problems. First: Kim K is not using her magic after he said she and her mother are pathway-ing their kids into porn.

Second: Young Thug has been denied bail bonds three times. The Fulton County D.A. is not letting up.