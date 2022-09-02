Kanye West Refusing To Back Down In Feud With Adidas And Gap

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West expressed his issues with business partners, Gap and Adidas, suggesting they are also trying to manipulate or disrespect him.

While the world is watching Kanye West publicly blast (again) his parenting issues with his wife and her family The Kardashians, the father of four, is also sharing his suspicions about some of his business partners.

Some people ask if this recent unraveling is the beginning of the end of The Gap and Adidas’ partnerships with the rapper-turned-mogul.

AllHipHop.com has been documenting the West-Kardashian co-parenting issues for over a year.

At the core of his concerns are the eroticizing of his children (especially his oldest North West) and their access to social media.

Over the last few days, a dispute has erupted surrounding the kids attending his Donda school and the pushback from their maternal guardian.

The “Jesus is King” emcee posted a series of Instagram posts (that have since been deleted, revealing personal text messages and accusing the family of driving him crazy, keeping him from his kids, and pathway-ing the children to porn by letting them be provocative on the internet.

Now, he is expressing his issues with business partners Gap and Adidas, suggesting they are also trying to manipulate or disrespect him.

In a new post this morning (Sept. 2), Kanye posted a meme that read, “Here is the through line … Gap having meetings about me without me. Adidas releasing old shoes and coloring my shoes like I’m dead me not having a say on where my children go to school.”

“Call me whatever names you want,” he continued. He ended the message by saying, “If you don’t understand why I will not back down on my businesses, my brands, and my children, then you’re the ones who are crazy.”

Ye also posted a text exchange with a person where he accused GAP of biting Yeezy GAP Engineered by Balenciaga’s designs on one of their standard GAP T-shirt.

Neither Gap nor Adidas has publicly responded.

As you know, his deal with Gap is the most significant part of his multi-billionaire portfolio and is contingent on the fulfillment of the several-year contract.

Neither Gap nor Adidas has publicly responded.

As you know, his deal with Gap is the largest part of his multi-billionaire portfolio and is contingent on the fulfillment of the several-year contract.