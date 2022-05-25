Kanye West 2020 Campaign Claims Thief Stole Money To Pay Off Bills

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Will the ‘Donda’ album creator run again in 2024?

Back in 2020, Kanye “Ye” West entered the United States presidential race as an Independent. The musician/entrepreneur reportedly only received around 70,000 votes in twelve states.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Not only was “Ye For President” unsuccessful, but it appears a thief took $3,999 from the campaign committee’s bank account. According to TMZ, someone unaffiliated with Kanye 2020 used the stolen money to pay off credit card bills.

The website reports:

Kanye 2020 says an investigation determined someone accessed the account three times between December and February, and the campaign was unable to get the money back from the First Bank of Wyoming. TMZ

While Kanye West insisted he was not affiliated with the Republican Party, news articles suggested GOP operatives were actually helping West in the race. Former Donald Trump campaign lawyer Lane Ruhland reportedly assisted Ye with getting on the ballot in Wisconsin.

Kanye West hinted at a possible 2024 presidential bid. The day after the 2020 general election took place in the United States, the billionaire Hip Hop mogul simply tweeted, “KANYE 2024.”