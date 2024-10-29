Kanye West Drops $35M On Luxurious Beverly Park Mansion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is reportedly expanding his real estate portfolio with a $35 million mansion purchase in Beverly Hills.

Kanye West has reportedly dropped $35 million on a sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills. He acquired the 20,000 square-foot home in an exclusive off-market deal.

Nestled in the prestigious Beverly Park North community, the property boasts 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, set on nearly seven acres. Luxuries include a lavish pool with waterfalls, high-end entertainment pavilion and tennis court.

West is believed to have used the same limited company he employed when selling his Malibu homelast month to purchase the mansion.

Public records showcase the estate’s design and amenities, which offer a retreat-like atmosphere in the midst of one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

Beverly Park North has long been a magnet for celebrities. Over the years, actors such as Mark Wahlberg, Sylvester Stallone, Denzel Washington and Rod Stewart have resided in the upscale enclave.

Tech moguls like George Ruan have also joined the ranks, with Ruan having recently paid $44 million for another nearby property in the area.

West’s purchase comes amid recent reports hinting at his potential relocation to Tokyo, where he has been spending time with his wife, Bianca Censori.

According to sources, West has been enjoying the relative peace and anonymity in Japan, far from the spotlight and paparazzi that often follow his every move in the U.S.

He’s also reportedly working on his upcoming album, Bully. Despite the buzz about Tokyo, West’s latest real estate move suggests he’s not ready to entirely let go of his roots in Southern California.