Kanye West Accuses Adidas Of Selling “Fake Yeezy” Slides

Kanye West wants to speak with Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted because Ye believes the company copied a Yeezy design for its Adilette 22 slides.

Kanye West blasted his shoe partner Adidas via Instagram on Monday (June 13).

Ye claimed Adidas copied the design of his Yeezy slides for the company’s Adilette 22 slides. Kanye called out Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted in the post.

“THIS IS YE driving down the same street Kobe passed on,” Kanye wrote. “Maybe I feel that Mamba spirit right now. To Kasper I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more. To all sneaker culture To every ball player rapper or even if you work at the store. This is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can’t cause they’ll loose their contract or be called crazy.”

Kanye continued, “Bravery is not not being afraid. Bravery is overcoming your fear for your truth. This Ye with the blue paint on my face. These shoes represent the disrespect that people in power have to the talent. This shoe is a fake Yeezy made by adidas themselves. I’m not talking to DC about this either Kasper come talk to me. Happy Monday.”

Ye originally signed a deal with Adidas in 2013. Kanye and the company released the first Yeezy sneakers in 2015. The brand became a success and the partnership expanded in subsequent years.