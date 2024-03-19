Kanye West Accuses Ice Spice’s Team Of Sabotaging Their Collaboration

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West asked Ice Spice and Doja Cat to record verses for his song “New Body” after Nicki Minaj did not allow him to use her verse.

Kanye West claimed Ice Spice’s team blocked him from releasing a verse she recorded for his song “New Body.” Ye called out her team via Instagram Stories.

“ICE SPICE SENT A VERSE IN FOR NEW BODY,” he wrote. “NOW HER TEAM IS SAYING WE CAN’T USE IT.”

Fans learned about the potential collaboration when YesJulz, a former member of Ye’s team, posted private messages from him on social media. Kanye said he asked Ice Spice and Doja Cat to record verses for “New Body” in a text sent to YesJulz in December 2023.

“Sent New body to Ice Spice & Doja,” he wrote. “Let’s see who sounds best.”

Kanye’s “New Body” was created for his shelved album Yandhi, which was supposed to drop in 2018. Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj were featured on the track.

“New Body” appeared on the original tracklist for Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign’s album Vultures 1, but the song was missing when the project dropped in February. Nicki refused to let Ye use her verse.

“Now regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, OK?” she said in December 2023. “No disrespect in any way, I just put out a brand new album. Now why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on guys.”

The behind-the-scenes drama involving Ice Spice emerged amid Ye’s dispute with YesJulz. Kanye planned to sue YesJulz, whose real name is Julieanna Goddard, for violating her NDA after she was fired from his team.

“Goddard has repeatedly, intentionally and grossly violated the terms of her Non-Disclosure Agreement with Claimants, including publicly disclosing corporate sales figures, social media strategies, text messages with Ye and management, release plans for the Vultures album and product designs before release,” Ye’s lawyers wrote. “To say Goddard suffers from a lack of impulse control would be to excuse her from responsibility for behavior that is hurtful, hateful and destructive.”

YesJulz dared Kanye to sue her. He sought $8 million in damages.