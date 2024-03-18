Kanye West Preps $8M Lawsuit Against YesJulz After She Dares Him To Sue

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

When Kanye West threatened social media influencer YesJulz with legal action after firing her over alleged NDA violations, she dared him to sue, and now it appears Ye is doing just that to the tune of over $8 million.

On Sunday evening (March 17), West took to his Instagram Stories with a scathing “notice of intent” detailing his claim against YesJulz using her real name, Julianne Goddard.

He claims she “intentionally, and grossly violated,” the agreement and alleges multiple unauthorized disclosures, including confidential texts and Vultures rollout plans.

“To say Goddard suffers from a lack of impulse control would be to excuse her from responsibility for behavior that is hurtful, hateful and destructive; it is to give her pattern of mendacious, malicious, manipulative outbursts a pass,” the filing continues.

The document bizarrely references Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart before accusing her of a “lukewarm and never-ending stream of willful, reckless and vindictive breaches.”

The claim noted the “extraordinary” damages sought but insists it is because Yes Julz’s “determination to disrupt business functions and sow discord” is unparalleled.

“Goddard freely acknowledges that she has violated the NDA and intends to do more,’ the claim states. “Upon her termination she posted on X (Twitter): ‘F*ck an NDA sue me… I dare Milo or any lawyers at YZY to try.’ They now do.”

West is seeking “In excess of $8,000,000” over the allegedly “deceitful disclosures,” and “malicious violations.”

YesJulz Responds To Kanye West

YesJulz seemingly reacted on X, although she did not mention Kanye West directly. She did, however, name his chief of staff, far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.

“Keep poking me You are about to get the reaction you want,” she wrote. “Lol F### MILO Try me you little b####.”