Kanye West Rips adidas & Jerry Lorenzo: “I Am Here to Dominate” 

Kanye West has reignited his year-long feud with adidas and is calling out Jerry Lorenzo, calling him “corny and disloyal.”

Kanye West may have settled his legal disputes with adidas, but his gripe with his former business partner is far from over.

On Tuesday night (January 7), Ye took to Instagram with a lengthy post slamming the sportswear giant, alleging it’s attempting to undermine his Yeezy brand. He also fired at Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo and other designers he accuses of copying him.

West began his post by complaining that adidas is overshadowing Yeezy in the Google search results.

“Stop doing this,” he wrote. “Your moves to hold me back Our partnership is done.”

He blasted the “60 billion dollar company that froze my accounts,” insisting, “I’m not going to stand for this,” now that he’s back on his feet.

“I did phenomenal work for you guys,” West added. “Because I stood up for myself yall tried to intimidate and oppress me.”

Ye further alleged that he had “major issues with adidas because of design theft and oppression.” He claims these struggles predate his antisemitic tweet and the ensuing controversy, including his legal battle with the brand.

Kanye West Blasts Jerry Lorenzo Over adidas Collab

Kanye West then turned his attention to Jerry Lorenzo, calling him “corny and disloyal” for working with adidas amid his dispute with the brand.

“I still showed up to his show that was a copy of my Hollywood bowl show being the so called bigger man,” he stated. “But I’m never doing that again for no one.”

West also called out “friends” with “agendas” using him to “promote they weak ass fake Yeezy lines.” While repeatedly referring to himself as “the king,” Ye declared, “it’s Yeezy over everything.”

“Now they banished,” he asserted. “NO MORE HUGS Yeezy over everything.”

He continued, stating, “I am here to dominate as I always have,” arguing, “The Yeezy $20 dollar price is burning the game to the ground.”

West claimed “The Yeezy.com site made 100 million dollars,” in six months last year.

“People wanted to make me believe that I couldn’t do this on my own,” he concluded. “It’s Yeezy for the people Everything else was in the way.”

Kanye West’s post arrived just two months after Bjorn Gulden, adidas’ CEO, announced the company resolved its legal battle against Kanye West. According to Gulden, they settled out of court with no money exchanged.

Meanwhile, Jerry Lorenzo who stopped working with West in 2016, remarked last year that a relationship with the multi hyphenate rapper is “a tough relationship to hold on to.”