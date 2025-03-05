Kanye West Admits “Jealousy” Fueled Drake Beef While Asking To Be Eulogized By Him

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West loves Drake, again, and will until he dies, apparently.

Kanye West has seemingly changed his tone about Drake and admitted that the root of their issues arose as a result of him being consumed by the green-eyed monster.

On Wednesday (March 5), the Chicago native interrupted his latest antisemitic rant on Twitter in order to give his arch nemesis, Drake, his flowers. Tweeted in his signature all-caps style, the message conveyed fleeting moments of humility and regret as Kanye explained that he actually “loves” Drake—as opposed to his recent rhetoric about the Canada native.

“I saw a video of Drake walking through his house and showing he had a library of rhyme books,” Kanye wrote in part. “Man, I wish I could have seen and remembered this when my jealousy over took me. I love Drake,” appearing to reveal that his own insecurities were at the root of the friction between them.

As if his words weren’t potent and visceral enough, Kanye West concluded the tweet, writing, “Ima save this… when I die I need you to speak at me funeral.”

Many of Kanye West’s fans speculated that a vintage video of Drake’s appearance on the “Unscripted” series may have been what inspired Kanye to share the message. In the video, which was released in 2004, Drake introduced himself as Aubrey Graham as he showed off his brand spanking new Acura TLX, his living arrangements with his mother and the fabled about composition notebook he filled with rhymes he would later use to manifest his rap career.

Drake Unscripted Back in 2004 Great Video pic.twitter.com/lhfMMFIj2C — Jokerbrad🃏 (@Jokerbrad3) March 2, 2025

No matter the inspiration, West’s latest tweet about Drake is a far cry from how he has been speaking about Drizzy in recent months. In April 2024 Kanye West, explained why he joined Future’s battle against Drake on Justin LaBoy’s The Download podcast. According to Ye, Future recruited the controversial artist for a “Like That” remix to attack Drake.

“Pluto called me,” Kanye said. “I went to the studio, laid that. And then we went through the creative process, adding the chorus … You know, everybody was very, very excited about the elimination of Drake. Not excited – we was energized.”

Future and Metro Boomin released the original version of “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar in March 2024. The Drake diss track appeared on the duo’s We Don’t Trust You album.

Kanye West dropped the “Like That” remix later on. The remix was available to stream on his Yeezy website instead of streaming services.

“Pluto sent the drones, it hit like Metro beats/It’s a wrap for n#####,” West rapped. “Where’s Lucian? Serve your master, n####/You caught a little bag for your masters, didn’t ya?/Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n#####/Y’all so outta sight, outta mind/I can’t even think of a Drake line/Play J. Cole, get the p#### dry/Play this s### back 130 times.”