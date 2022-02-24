Kanye West All Smiles Belting Out Karaoke At Floyd Mayweather’s Birthday Party

Kanye West and Antonio Brown joined Floyd Mayweather’s birthday celebrations in Miami after launching DONDA 2 on Tuesday.

Kanye West joined Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown for a fun-filled Karaoke session on Wednesday night (Feb. 23). Kanye and the president of DONDA Sports partied with the boxer who was celebrating his birthday.

A smiling Kanye West took to Instagram Live to give his nearly 15 million followers a glimpse into the festivities. From the looks of it, the trio was having a great time! Ye, AB, and Mayweather hugged each other, smiling and laughing while they belted out a tune.

For over three minutes, viewers were treated to Kanye and friends belting out Donell Jones’s#### song “Where I Wanna Be.” The lavish celebration went down at Gold Rush in Miami, Florida.

Kanye West made headlines when a clip circulated of him vibing with a group of A-List celebrities, including Brown and Mayweather. Ye’s ex-girlfriend, Julia Fox, and pop megastar Madonna were also among those chilling at the kickback.

😂😂 Kanye Madonna Floyd Mayweather and Antonio brown was at a kickback together pic.twitter.com/a85Sl3jrlQ — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 13, 2022

The night before Mayweather’s birthday party, Ye debuted songs from the highly anticipated DONDA 2 during a listening event in Miami. His 11th studio album is only available on Stem Player, according to Kanye West, it’s making him a lot of money. He recently announced the “first Yeezy Tech product,” brought in $2.2 million in sales in just one day.

Meanwhile, four tracks were uploaded to the Stem Player on Wednesday (Feb. 23) include “Security,” “Pablo” featuring Future and Travis Scott, “Broken Road” featuring Don Toliver, and “We Did It Kid” featuring Baby Keem and Migos.

However, according to a Kanye West fan account, more uploads are on the way.