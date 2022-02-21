Kanye West Claims He Made $2.2 M From “DONDA 2” Stem Player & Turned Down $100 M Apple Deal

Kanye West revealed “DONDA 2” would only be available via his stem player device, a move he claimed earned him over $2 million in one day.

Kanye West claims to have made $2.2 million in one day from advance sales of DONDA 2 via his stem player.

Last week, the Hip-Hop superstar announced his upcoming album would not be available on streaming platforms. Instead, fans of Kanye West can access the project exclusively on his stem player. Now, he says the move has netted him over $2 million.

Kanye took to Instagram to ask fans to go to stemplayer.com to buy what he labeled “the first Yeezy tech product.”

“To earn the $2.2 million we made on the first day on the stem player the album would have had to stream 500 million times.” Ye continued, “We did more revenue on stemplayer, without the album even being out, than we would have done with the album being out on streaming.”

Last week, Kanye West revealed his plans for DONDA 2, declaring he would be freeing his music “from this oppressive system.” Yes explained, “Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

In another post, Kanye gave details of how to listen to DONDA 2: “You can download new music from stemplayer.com. You can play 4 different elements of the track: vocals, drums, bass and music. It also has a MP3 player available. We currently have 67,000 available and are making 3,000 a day.”

100 Million Apple Deal?

Meanwhile, Kanye West issued a press release at the weekend with a bold claim in the headline: “YE PASSES $100 MILLION DEAL WITH APPLE TO RELEASE DONDA 2 ON STEM PLAYER.”

Although there were no details on the alleged deal, he continued, “AFTER 10 ALBUMS AFTER BEING UNDER 10 CONTRACTS. I TURNED DOWN A HUNDRED MILLION DOLLAR APPLE DEAL. NO ONE CAN PAY ME TO BE DISRESPECTED… TECH COMPANIES MADE MUSIC PRACTICALLY FREE SO IF YOU DON’T DO MERCH SNEAKERS AND TOURS YOU DON’T EAT.”

DONDA 2 is due on February 22. Kanye West plans to host “Donda Experience Performance” at LoanDepot Park in Miami on the same date. In the meantime, fans can watch Kanye, Fivio Foreign, and Alicia Keys in the new “City of Gods” video.

