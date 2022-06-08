Kanye West And Chaney Jones Reportedly Break Up

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and model Chaney Jones dated for five months after he split up with ‘Uncut Gems’ actress Julia Fox.

Another Kanye West relationship has reportedly ended.

According to TMZ, Kanye and model Chaney Jones split up after taking a trip to Japan. Jones scrubbed all photos of Ye from her Instagram account.

Kanye dated Jones for five months. Ye’s romance with the Delaware native started once he broke up with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

TMZ’s sources confirmed Ye’s breakup with Jones after a photo surfaced of him with another woman. An Instagram user named Everette Motta snapped a shot of Kanye on an apparent movie date.

“Forgot to mention…went to see @topgunmovie the other night and sat next to @kanyewest,” Motta wrote.

Last year, Kanye found himself in the dating pool after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce. The Grammy-winning rapper/producer initially spent months trying to save their marriage.

A few months ago, a judge declared Kardashian legally single. Before the judge’s ruling, she famously got into a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

Ye quickly viewed Davidson as an enemy once the comic started dating Kardashian. He dissed Davidson via music and social media on several occasions.

Kanye is legally single now, but his divorce is still being litigated. Last month, Ye’s attorney Samantha Spector exited the case.

