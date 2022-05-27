Kanye West Loses Another Attorney In His Divorce Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Samantha Spector, who represented Dr. Dre’s ex-wife Nicole Young in her divorce, exited Kanye West’s legal battle with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West’s legal team is undergoing more changes amid his divorce proceedings.

According to The Blast, attorney Samantha Spector filed to withdraw from the case. She cited irreconcilable issues with her client.

Spector, who previously represented Dr. Dre’s ex-wife Nicole Young in her divorce, joined Kanye’s legal team after he fired Chris Melcher. Ye axed Melcher prior to a judge declaring Kim Kardashian legally single in March.

Kanye lost Spector but still has representation in the case. He is reportedly being represented by a Pennsylvania lawyer who isn’t a divorce attorney.

Kardashian filed to divorce Kanye in February 2021. She listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

Kanye married Kardashian in 2014. They have four children.

“True Love,” a Kanye collaboration with the late XXXTentacion, hit streaming services on Thursday (May 26). The track references Ye’s custody battle with his ex-wife.

“Wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow/ Wait, when the sun set? I see y’all tomorrow/ Wait, when I pick ’em up, I feel like they borrowed/ When I gotta return them, scan ’em like a barcode/ Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings hard though,” he raps on the track.

Listen to the song below.