Kanye West & XXXTentacion’s “True Love” Arrives On Streaming Services 

The collaboration between Kanye West & XXXTentacion was only previously available exclusively on Ye’s Stem Player.

Kanye West has dropped his collaboration with the late XXXTentacion titled “True Love.”

The track originally debuted on DONDA 2 in February, but was only available on Ye’s Stem Player. However, Columbia Records and X’s estate announced the song will be housed on both DONDA 2 and the forthcoming Look At Me: The Album, the soundtrack for the new documentary Look At Me: XXXTentacion that premiered on Thursday, May 26 via Hulu.

It is unclear whether this marks the start of a true DONDA 2 rollout to bring all of the project to streaming services. In the meantime, listen to the track below.

Meanwhile, XXXTentacion’s estate shared a message on his Instagram Story: “To Jahseh’s amazing fans. We appreciate the love and support tremendously. We appreciate the patience as a large part of [the documentary] was done during a global pandemic. We always knew that Jahseh’s story would change and save lives globally.”

Kanye also featured XXXTentacion on another song on his latest album titled “Selfish.” Their first collaboration, “One Minute,” dropped months after the late rapper’s tragic murder in June 2018 in a fatal car robbery. The song also featured Travis Barker and appeared on X’s 2018 posthumous release Skins.

Additionally, archival vocals from XXXTentacion appear on “Everything We Need” from Kanye’s 2019 Jesus is King. He has also hinted at more unreleased music dating back to the Yandi era.